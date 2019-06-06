Six Blue Wahoos Named Southern League All-Stars

Sports

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - Six members of the Pensacola Blue Wahoos will head to Biloxi in a few weeks to participate in the Southern League All-Star Game.

Pitchers Brusdar Graterol, Griffin Jax and Ryan Mason have been named all-stars along with Travis Blankenhorn, Jaylin Davis, and Caleb Hamilton.

Brusdar Graterol is the top pitching prospect in the Minnesota Twins organization. 

The Southern League All-Star Game will be played Tuesday, June 18 at MGM Park in Biloxi, Mississippi.

