Six Blue Wahoos Named Southern League All-Stars
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - Six members of the Pensacola Blue Wahoos will head to Biloxi in a few weeks to participate in the Southern League All-Star Game.
Pitchers Brusdar Graterol, Griffin Jax and Ryan Mason have been named all-stars along with Travis Blankenhorn, Jaylin Davis, and Caleb Hamilton.
Brusdar Graterol is the top pitching prospect in the Minnesota Twins organization.
The Southern League All-Star Game will be played Tuesday, June 18 at MGM Park in Biloxi, Mississippi.
