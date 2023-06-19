MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile International Speedway has been a staple in the local sports scene for nearly 60 years.

”You talk about racing, goodness gracious. The Allison’s, Red Farmer, Rusty Wallace — everybody that’s in racing, Chase Elliott is a champion at Mobile International Speedway,” says longtime racing analyst and team owner Tommy Praytor.

After opening the 2023 racing season on a national broadcast, the half-mile track was shut down due to a management change. MIS, one of the oldest short tracks in the country, has not held a race since April 1st.

Earlier this month, MIS announced local business owner Eddie Shoemaker was taking over operations. He has a special place in his heart for the speedway and wants to see fans back in the stands.

“If you’ve been here your whole life and you’ve been a racer, a car owner, you want to see this place succeed,” said Shoemaker. “I’ve been coming down here since before I can remember, better part of 45-50 years. It’s been in my family, so I want to keep it going.”

Praytor says Shoemaker is the man for the job.

“With Eddie coming in, you’ve got somebody that grew up here, he raced here. He still owns cars and sponsors cars here. So you have somebody that’s already in the community,” said Praytor.

“The community likes him, so you don’t have this waiting period to see how that’s going to turn out. That’s a good plus for the racetrack right off the bat.”

Shoemaker has operated the Highway 90 Dragway for the last three years, bringing significant upgrades to the facility. He has a similar mentality for the speedway.

“We’re going to do the same thing here. We’re going to take baby steps. We’re going to fix what’s broke. Every winter we’re going to fix what we need to fix to get this thing back up and going top notch,” said Shoemaker.

Upgrades to the grandstands and bathrooms are the biggest priorities this summer.

Racing at MIS is set to resume on July 15th. All five divisions will take center stage, including Pro Late Models, Trucks, Sportsman, Pure Stocks and Legacy Stocks.