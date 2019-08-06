Shanahan GM on All Time BayBears Team

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With the Mobile BayBears set to end a 23-year run, News 5 looks back at the best of the ‘Bears.

We are naming the WKRG News 5 All-Time Mobile BayBears Team on wkrg.com. Several off-field members will be named as well as 28 players. The selections are based not solely on accomplishments in Mobile, but the player’s or coach’s overall career. We will reveal one at a time leading up to the BayBears final game at Hank Aaron Stadium. We begin in the front office…

GENERAL MANAGER



Bill Shanahan

No person is more associated with the Mobile BayBears than Bill Shanahan. He helped bring the franchise to Mobile and oversaw construction of Hank Aaron Stadium. He served as General Manager of the BayBears for 18 seasons, 1997-2014. His teams won four Southern League championships and were named Baseball America’s Minor League Team of the Year in 1998 and 2011. Under Shanahan, Mobile hosted four Southern League All-Star Games. In 2010, Shanahan relocated Hank Aaron’s childhood home to the stadium property. Before coming to Mobile, Shanahan worked for minor league franchises in California and South Carolina. He is currently owner of the Lexington County Blowfish of the independent Coastal Plains League

