Several changes made to Jaguar Football schedule

(WKRG) — The Sun Belt Conference office announced Tuesday updated dates, kickoff times and television information for several University of South Alabama football games this fall.

When the Jaguars open the new Hancock Whitney Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 12, the contest will now get underway at 6:30 p.m. (CDT) and be broadcast nationally on ESPN2. South’s next home game will air across the country as well, with the Jags now slated to play host to UAB at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24 in a match-up that can be seen on ESPN.

USA will face ULM on Saturday, Oct. 24 — the new kickoff time will be released in the weeks prior to the game — while the following week the Jaguars’ visit to Georgia Southern will now be broadcast on ESPN at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29.

The Jags are set to begin the 2020 campaign Thursday at Southern Mississippi, with CBS Sports Network showing the game nationally beginning at 8 p.m.

