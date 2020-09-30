Skip to content
Serena Williams has withdrawn from the French Open with an Achilles injury
Sports
Posted:
Sep 30, 2020 / 05:48 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 30, 2020 / 05:48 AM CDT
PARIS (AP) — Serena Williams has withdrawn from the French Open with an Achilles injury.
