Serena, Nadal, Federer commit to Australian bushfire charity match

AUSTRALIA (WFLA) — A handful of the world’s top tennis stars, including Serena Williams, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, have agreed to a charity match in Australia to raise funds for the devastating bushfires.

The Australian Open Rally for Relief is scheduled to take place Jan. 15 at Melbourne Park’s Rod Laver Arena.

Proceeds from ticket sales to the exhibition matches will be donated to bushfire relief efforts.

The tickets went on sale Monday and cost $37 each.

“This unprecedented bushfire crisis is devastating people, properties, communities, livestock and animals across the country and our hearts go out to all those affected,” Tennis Australia CEO and Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said.

Additionally, Tennis Australia said it will grant $1 million to help communities repair and rebuild tennis facilities damaged or lost in the bushfires.

👋🏼Brisbane,

I’ve signed ten pairs of my tennis shoes, left them at the @BrisbaneTennis desk at the Westin Hotel, alongside a donation envelope for fire rescue efforts.They’re yours to keep,we just ask you to donate $300 a pair. All money going directly to 🇦🇺 Red Cross. 🇦🇺❤️ pic.twitter.com/H1IPU8pYig — Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) January 8, 2020

Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova signed ten pairs of her tennis shoes and left them at a hotel in Brisbane, Australia. She’s asking $300 a pair and said all proceeds will be donated to the Red Cross.

For more information on the AO Rally for Relief, visit here: https://ausopen.com/articles/news/ao-rally-relief-tickets-on-sale.

