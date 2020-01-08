Serena, Nadal, Federer commit to Australian bushfire charity match

AUSTRALIA (WFLA) — A handful of the world’s top tennis stars, including Serena Williams, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, have agreed to a charity match in Australia to raise funds for the devastating bushfires.
The Australian Open Rally for Relief is scheduled to take place Jan. 15 at Melbourne Park’s Rod Laver Arena.
Proceeds from ticket sales to the exhibition matches will be donated to bushfire relief efforts.
The tickets went on sale Monday and cost $37 each.
“This unprecedented bushfire crisis is devastating people, properties, communities, livestock and animals across the country and our hearts go out to all those affected,” Tennis Australia CEO and Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said.
Additionally, Tennis Australia said it will grant $1 million to help communities repair and rebuild tennis facilities damaged or lost in the bushfires.
Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova signed ten pairs of her tennis shoes and left them at a hotel in Brisbane, Australia. She’s asking $300 a pair and said all proceeds will be donated to the Red Cross.
For more information on the AO Rally for Relief, visit here: https://ausopen.com/articles/news/ao-rally-relief-tickets-on-sale.
LATEST STORIES:
- 911 call released in case of woman severing man’s penis during reported sexual assault
- Auburn University waiving admission application fee January 13-17, 2020
- Newborn baby girl abandoned on porch of home in Cherokee Co., deputies say
- Little girl stuffed in backpack, dies in car. Lubbock man charged with capital murder
- Porch pirate steals couple’s wedding photos then returns them