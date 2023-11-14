MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 2024 Senior Bowl game is set to be a star-studded event as NFL legends return to Mobile for the game’s 75th anniversary.

Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy announced the 75th Anniversary Team on Tuesday, it includes 19 Pro Football Hall of Famers. The team was selected by a public online fan vote, the 32 NFL general managers, and the Senior Bowl selection committee.

The Senior Bowl, alongside the NFL Players Association, will bring the group of 41 NFL legends to Mobile in February for the all-star game. The 75th Anniversary team is set to be honored at halftime. The theme for the 2024 Senior Bowl, scheduled for Feb. 3, 2024, is “The Legends Return.”

Nagy tells WKRG that he’s thrilled to welcome some of the game’s most historic players to the Port City.

“It would have been one thing just to name a 75th team, that’s one thing. But now we can get them here and bring all these guys back. You’re going to hear ‘the legends return’ a lot. That’s going to be like the mantra,” Nagy said. “So the legends will all be back. It’s going to be really cool. It’s going to be the biggest thing Mobile has ever seen in terms of star power in our city.”

As a whole, the anniversary team boasts 19 Pro Football Hall of Famers, eight NFL MVP awards, 119 All-Pro First-Team selections, 63 All-Pro Second-Team selections, 253 Pro Bowl selections, three Rookie of the Year selections, two Offensive Rookie of the Year selections, five Defensive Rookie of the Year selections, eight NFL Defensive Player of the Year selections, four AFC and NFL Defensive Player of the Year selections, and five NFL Offensive Player of the Year selections.

Senior Bowl 75th Anniversary Team: