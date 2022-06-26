POINT CLEAR, Ala. (WKRG) — The Senior Bowl welcomed five new members to it’s Hall of Fame, Sunday evening at The Grand Hotel in Point Clear.

This year’s class includes former Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, current Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, current Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Von Miller, former San Francisco 49ers inside linebacker Patrick Willis and former New England Patriots running back Kevin Faulk.

Rivers, an 8-time NFL Pro Bowl selection, credits the Senior Bowl for his success in the NFL.

“It is awesome, it makes you reflect back on 18 years ago being here at the Senior Bowl and seeing other guys inducted,” Rivers, now the head football coach at St. Michael said. “Guys who had big time careers and some who are still playing. It’s a great group to be a part of and even more special to me now living here. It’s back in what is now my new hometown.”

“Everything that was going on, from walking through the line, being seen in front of scouts and people pulling you left and right to fill out this questionnaire and fill out this, to practice and just being there with the best of the best,” Prescott said of his Senior Bowl memories. “Being there to compare myself with guys to see where I rank, it was an amazing time, great experience and I made some friendships that have lasted to this day.”

Along with the Hall of Fame inductees, the Senior Bowl chose Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey as 2021 Rookie of the Year.