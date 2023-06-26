FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Monday’s Senior Bowl charity golf tournament raised $65,000 for high school football programs in Mobile and Baldwin Counties. The annual event featured several big names in the sports world.

Alabama basketball head coach Nate Oats, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll and Baltimore Ravens executive Ozzie Newsome are just a few who competed in the star-studded event.

Daboll, the former Alabama offensive coordinator, told WKRG Sports the Senior Bowl plays a crucial role in the NFL draft process every year.

“For a coach, it’s usually your first experience when you’re down here,” Daboll explained. “You’d like to continue to be playing, but if you’re not, you come down here to the Senior Bowl. They have a great group of people here working it.”

Daboll continued, “it’s your first kind of look at the players as a coaching staff, to get to sit down and talk with them, to watch them on the field. So it’s really the beginning part of my process for the draft evaluation.”

The $65,000 raised will go towards equipment and facilities costs. Area coaches are grateful for their partnership with the Senior Bowl.

“I think it just shows the importance of what they (Senior Bowl) think about athletics in Mobile and Baldwin County,” said Theodore head coach Steve Mask. “And believe me, it doesn’t go unnoticed.”

Mask also mentioned the Cooper family and First Horizon Bank and said their contributions are a “really big help.”

Foley head coach Deric Scott echoed Mask’s thoughts.

“The things that they’re doing in the community to help to give back resources and their time to these young people, to help improve leadership, as well as equipment and facilities are tremendous,” Scott said. “Being able to have that partner that kind of helps you when you’re in need or you can call and they got some resources for you is always great to have.”

Since arriving in the Port City in 1951, the Senior Bowl has donated nearly $8 million to youth-related charities along the Gulf Coast.

Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy says the golf tournament feels like a “family” event and he’s excited to see the fundraiser continue to grow.

“The charity aspect is what really makes it special,” Nagy added. “Having the high school coaches out here and the high school players and handing off that check, that’s what it’s all about.”