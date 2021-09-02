Senior Bowl delivers jerseys, shows appreciation around town

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As college football kicks off this week, the nation’s premiere all-star game is showing it’s appreciation. Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy made the rounds Tuesday, delivering game jerseys to local establishments. Nagy stopped by Callaghan’s Irish Social Club and Moe’s BBQ downtown to hand-deliver the jerseys and thank restaurant owners for their support of the game.

“Mobile has always embraced the game and we’re part of the fabric of the city. We’re just trying to give back a little bit and show our appreciation for them and everything they do to support us,” Nagy said. “To me, a big thing at Senior Bowl is we wanna get our brand out there. So to drop these off, I think we are going to 50 establishments around Mobile, it’s gonna be great. I can’t wait to come in places and see the jerseys up.”

The Senior Bowl is set to kickoff February 5th, 2022 at Hancock Whitney Stadium.