SEC Media Days: Best of Tuesday

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The unofficial start of college football season kicked off yesterday with SEC Media Days. Coaches and players from all 14 teams will descend upon the Hyatt Regency Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover for the annual four-day event continuing today.
Check out Tuesday’s line-up below:
- Georgia Bulldogs (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.): Coach Kirby Smart joined by Jake Fromm, QB, Jr., J.R. Reed, S, Sr., Andrew Thomas, OL, Jr.
- Ole Miss (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.): Coach Matt Luke joined by Matt Corral, QB, So., Alex Givens, OL, Sr., Mohamed Sanogo, LB, Jr.
- Texas A&M (1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.): Coach Jimbo Fisher joined by Justin Madubuike, DL, Jr., Braden Mann, P, Sr., Kellen Mond, QB, Jr.
- Tennessee (1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.): Coach Jeremy Pruitt joined by Daniel Bituli, LB, Sr., Jarrett Guarantano, QB, Jr., Darrell Taylor, LB, Sr.
Here are the highlights from Day 2:
- The Georgia Bulldogs kicked off Day 2 of SEC Media Days. Coach Kirby Smart and his players discussed their success from the past two seasons and what’s ahead in 2019. Click here for the full recap.
- The Ole Miss Rebels started today ready to begin a new chapter as they will be eligible for postseason play after a two-year ban. Head coach Matt Luke and his players were excited at this new opportunity. Click here for the full recap.
- The Tennessee Volunteers had an up-and-down season in 2018. Head coach Jeremy Pruitt is entering his second season and looks forward to singing “Rocky Top” all year long. Click here for the full recap.
- The Texas A&M Aggies took part in SEC Media Days ready to build on last year’s momentum. Head coach Jimbo Fisher and his players are looking forward to another season in College Station. Click here for the full recap.