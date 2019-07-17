SEC Media Days: Best of Tuesday

The Georgia Bulldogs kicked off Day 2 of SEC Media Days.

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The unofficial start of college football season kicked off yesterday with SEC Media Days. Coaches and players from all 14 teams will descend upon the Hyatt Regency Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover for the annual four-day event continuing today.

Check out Tuesday’s line-up below:

Georgia Bulldogs (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.): Coach Kirby Smart joined by Jake Fromm, QB, Jr., J.R. Reed, S, Sr., Andrew Thomas, OL, Jr.

Ole Miss (9 a.m. to 1 p.m.): Coach Matt Luke joined by Matt Corral, QB, So., Alex Givens, OL, Sr., Mohamed Sanogo, LB, Jr.

Texas A&M (1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.): Coach Jimbo Fisher joined by Justin Madubuike, DL, Jr., Braden Mann, P, Sr., Kellen Mond, QB, Jr.

Tennessee (1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.): Coach Jeremy Pruitt joined by Daniel Bituli, LB, Sr., Jarrett Guarantano, QB, Jr., Darrell Taylor, LB, Sr.

Here are the highlights from Day 2: