‘Yeah, I’ll be there’: Saban says he’ll be back for LSU game, received IV treatment for COVID-19

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama head coach Nick Saban will be back to lead the Crimson Tide against the LSU Tigers this Saturday.

On his radio show with the voice of the Alabama Crimson Tide Eli Gold, Saban answered questions regarding his status for the game.

“Yeah, I’ll be there. I’m good, I think my time is up so I’m ready to get back into the swing of things,” Saban said. “I’m cleared tomorrow to travel with the team.”

Saban missed last week’s Iron Bowl against Auburn after testing positive for the virus. The Crimson Tide (8-0) defeated their rivals 42-13 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

The head coach says he also had an IV plasma treatment last week that helped him get over his symptoms.

“I’ve had one of those IV deals, Wednesday morning of last week. The plasma treatment, whatever it’s called, really worked wonders,” he said. “Whatever was in this plasma deal, it knocked it all out in one day. I would certainly recommend that treatment to anybody who could get it.”

You can watch the full radio interview with Gold, ESPN’s Tom Rinaldi and Coach Saban down below.

The Crimson Tide takes on the Tigers (3-4) Saturday at 7 p.m. right here on CBS 42.