LIVE TODAY: Southeastern Stream Live – Week 13

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Nexstar) – It’s another big week of SEC football and Kayla Anderson is here to break it all down on Southeastern Stream Live!

Life after Tua

The Crimson Tide suffered a major loss in their 38-7 victory over Mississippi State when Tua Tagovailoa went down with a season-ending hip injury. With Alabama still in the playoff hunt, can Mac Jones help lead this team into the postseason? Or is Alabama more at risk for missing the playoffs for the first time in CFP history?

Kings of the East

The Georgia Bulldogs are fresh off a win over rival Auburn and clinching the SEC East this past week. This week they return home to play host to Texas A&M in Athens. Could the Aggies continue their hot streak with an upset over the Bulldogs? Or will Georgia solidify themselves in the race for the playoffs?

Plus, Derrick Mason, former Tennessee Titans WR and co-host of Morning Drive on 102.5 The Game in Nashville, joins Kayla in studio.

