TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — At noon, Alabama head football coach Nick Saban will speak to the media on the Crimson Tide’s latest victory against Arkansas, as well as the upcoming SEC Championship Game against Florida Saturday.
Alabama trounced the Razorbacks 52-3 over the weekend. Alabama, who has remained undefeated this season, will face the Florida Gators in Atlanta.
Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. Saturday and will be broadcast on CBS.
Tune in here at noon to watch the full press conference.
LATEST STORIES
- Kane Wommack excited for return to Mobile, ready to lead the Jaguars
- Monarch butterfly may get Endangered Species Act protections as extinction crisis deepens
- Presidential electors in Alabama to cast votes at Noon
- WATCH LIVE: Saban looks ahead as Alabama faces Florida in the SEC Championship
- Pet of the Week: It’s puppy time!