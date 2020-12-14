WATCH LIVE: Saban looks ahead as Alabama faces Florida in the SEC Championship

by: Drew Taylor

Posted: / Updated:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — At noon, Alabama head football coach Nick Saban will speak to the media on the Crimson Tide’s latest victory against Arkansas, as well as the upcoming SEC Championship Game against Florida Saturday.

Alabama trounced the Razorbacks 52-3 over the weekend. Alabama, who has remained undefeated this season, will face the Florida Gators in Atlanta.

Kickoff will be at 7 p.m. Saturday and will be broadcast on CBS.

Tune in here at noon to watch the full press conference.

