UA warns fans of counterfeit tickets for LSU game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WKRG) — A sellout crowd is expected for the November 9 game between the #1 ranked LSU Tigers and #2 Alabama Crimson Tide. With the high number of tickets, the university is warning spectators of the potential for fake tickets.

“If fans have any doubt about the validity of their tickets, they can visit the UA Athletic Ticket Office at Coleman Coliseum to verify their tickets during regular business hours, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.”

Rolltide.com, Athletics Communications

Tickets can be scanned and verified starting at 10 a.m. on gameday outside gates 3 or 32 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Where to buy real tickets:

  • UA Athletic Ticket Office.
  • StubHub

“Buyers who purchase tickets from other sources do so at their own risk.”

The school is also warning those caught inside the stadium with a fake or stolen ticket will be ejected. Anyone caught selling counterfeit tickets outside the stadium is at risk of being investigated by the university.

