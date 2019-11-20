Tua still projected as a 1st round pick

Oddsmakers say injured Alabama QB will likely still leave school and be drafted in 1st round

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was once the odds-on favorite to be the top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. After the hip injury Tagovailoa suffered last Saturday, the odds have changed considerably.

According to SportsBetting.ag, Tagovailoa is most likely to be taken between the 11th and 20th pick in the 1st round. The money line odds are +150, meaning a person betting $100 would win $150. Here are the current odds concerning Tua.

Tua Tagovailoa NFL draft position

1-10: +200

11-20: +150

21-32: +300

Rounds 2-7: +300

Total QBs selected before Tagovailoa in 2020 NFL Draft

Over 2.5

Under 2.5

Will Tua Tagovailoa play for Alabama in Week 1 of 2020 season?

Yes +300

No -500

L.S.U. quarterback Joe Burrow is now the overwhelming favorite to take home the Heisman Trophy, as well as be selected No. 1 in the 2020 NFL Draft.

