SEC on CBS: Ole Miss at Alabama preview

(WKRG) — It’s a game many have circled on their calendars and one that some believe is the toughest on Alabama’s schedule this season.

Ole Miss comes to Tuscaloosa Saturday afternoon, and if last year’s game is any indication, we could see some big points put on the board after a combined 111 scored in Oxford a year ago.

Many new faces on the field, but two that have remained: Nick Saban and Lane Kiffin. The Bama coach is still unbeaten by former assistants. But could that change Saturday?

“Last year we were a young group, they were going fast, we had trouble getting lined up. We were out of position a lot of times, missed a lot of tackles. So I think we have to play fast, we have to get lined up, everybody has got to be able to focus on their responsibilities because these guys are really good at what they do.” Nick Saban, Alabama Head Coach

Saturday will be a measuring stick for both programs early in the SEC schedule. Lane Kiffin knows the opportunity that lies ahead. Kiffin was very matter-of-fact when asked how Bama has been able to sustain success over the years.

“Nick Saban. I mean, Alabama has been around a long time. They haven’t won like this for a long time or won big for a long time. So, it’s not like it’s the school. It’s one person. He’s been able to maintain it through tons of different plays and coaches. More coaching turn over than I bet anybody has ever had. Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Head Coach

Ole Miss leads the country in yards per game and it’s not even close. Rebels have put up more than 630 total yards a game, and Saban knows it’ll be tough to slow down.