SEC on CBS: Georgia at Auburn preview

(WKRG) — A new week and fewer questions for Auburn as the Tigers prepare for their toughest task of the season.

Second-ranked Georgia makes a trip to the Plains Saturday afternoon as Bo Nix looks to get his first-ever win in the Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry — against arguably the most talented Bulldogs team he’s ever seen.

“After Penn State and then going to LSU and changing the result,” Nix said, “it gave us a lot of confidence but obviously at the same time we have to prepare for a really good Georgia team, one of the better teams that we have faced and one of the better teams I’ve faced in college. They have one of the best defenses I’ve faced and the challenge is definitely there.”

That’s an understatement. The Georgia defense leads the country in points allowed with less than 5 per game. Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin knows it’s going to take a quick start Saturday to keep from getting behind early.

“Like every team in America we want to start fast,” Harsin said. “It’s something we’ve got to do a better job of. It just comes down to execution by everybody. We’ve got to have really good plans to start fast. We’ve got to have that mentality coming out of the locker room.”

The Dawgs defense is led by Jordan Davis, the centerpiece of Georgia’s front seven, who’s proving to be a handful for everybody in the SEC.

“Obviously there’s not many 6′ 6″, 350 pound walking around that you can avoid all the time,” Nix said. “But I’d say I’ve kind of been there and played those kind of guys and never had a huge issue with it.”