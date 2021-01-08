Saban confirms discussions about postponing title game

Alabama coach Nick Saban acknowledged there were discussions about the possibility of moving the national championship game back because of COVID-19 issues.
The Associated Press and others have reported that Ohio State had spoken with CFP officials about possible player availability problems that could force the game to be delayed from its scheduled Monday night story at Hard Rock Stadium in suburban Miami.
Saban said Thursday, “There were discussions as to whether it was fair to continue or to move the game back and all that.” The game is currently scheduled to be played on Monday.
