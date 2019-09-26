Pruitt: Vols QBs receiving equal reps this week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt confirmed a pair of changes during his weekly press conference on Wednesday.

After the 34-3 loss to No. 9 Florida on Saturday, the Tennessee quarterbacks are receiving an equal amount of reps in practice this week.

“When you look at the review of the Florida game, everyone in the program is disappointed,” Pruitt said.

“When we lose a game, no matter where I’ve coached, it hurts. It hurts pretty bad. I don’t see any quit in this group. They are fighters.”

Jarrett Guarantano was 10-of-17 passing for 107 yards and two interceptions against the Gators. Brian Maurer started the second half for the Vols. He was 4-of-11 for 44 yards and an interception.

“There’s a lot that goes into the quarterback position,” Pruitt said. “We’ve got to get better production out of that position just like we have to do with all of them.

“Our football team is 100 times better than it was this time last year. When it comes to having success winning a football game, you can’t turn the ball over and you have to create turnovers.”

Pruitt also said that wide receiver Jacquez Jones and linebacker Shanon Reid have entered the transfer portal and left the team.

“Guys want to leave because they want to have the opportunity to play,” Pruitt said.

He also said the new transfer portal rules have “changed the dynamic of college football and that he’s not sure anyone has a grasp on it.”

“I’m sitting here every night fielding phone calls from people, ‘Hey my sons going into the transfer portal,’ or ‘Our team has a player going into the transfer portal,’ ” Pruitt said.

“You deal with it, and you coach the guys that are within your program.”

Tennessee is off this weekend. The Vols will play No. 3. Georgia on Oct. 5. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN.