LSU’s Divinity back at practice on Monday

LSU linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. stands on the sideline in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

LSU linebacker Michael Divinity Jr., who previously left the team for ‘personal reasons’ before LSU tangled with Alabama earlier this month, was seen back at practice on Monday afternoon.

The reemergence comes just five days before LSU takes on Arkansas to clinch the SEC West title.

Nothing has been announced by LSU as far as playing time, but Divinity was seen on social media accounts on Monday attending meetings inside the LSU Football Facility.

Geaux Nation reached out to an LSU spokesman for comment just before Monday’s practice but haven’t received word back yet.