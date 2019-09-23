Joe Burrow named SEC Player of the Week for third time in 2019

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was named Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Week for the third time this year on Monday, the league office announced.



Burrow joins Tommy Hodson in 1989 and JaMarcus Russell in 2006 as the only quarterbacks in LSU history to earn SEC Offensive Player of the Week three times in a single season. The honor is the fifth for Burrow during his LSU career as he won the award twice in 2018.



Burrow’s honor came for his record-setting performance in LSU’s 66-38 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday as the senior set a school-record with six touchdown passes in the Tiger victory.



Burrow completed 25-of-34 passes for 398 yards as the Tigers scored the most points in regulation in an SEC game in school history. With 398 passing yards against the Commodores, Burrow became the first play in LSU history to throw for 350 yards or more in three straight games and he extended his school-record streak of consecutive games with at least 20 completions in seven straight.



Of Burrow’s 398 passing yards, 357 came in the first half, which is also a school record and the most by a quarterback in the SEC in the last 15 years.



Overall through four games, Burrow has more completions (100), passing yards (1,520) and passing touchdowns (17) than any player in school history over that span.



LSU currently leads the nation in scoring offense (57.8 points per game) as the Tigers have scored more points through the first four games of a season than any other team in school history during the SEC era.



Burrow has led the Tigers to a 14-3 mark during his 17 starts as the Tiger quarterback.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)