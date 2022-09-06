LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Former University of Kentucky Football Coach Guy Morriss passed away on Tuesday following a battle against Alzheimer’s, according to UK.

Morriss served as the head football coach for the University of Kentucky from 2001 to 2002. His career at UK began as an assistant coach under Hal Mumme in 1997.

“Guy Morriss provided steady leadership for our football program at a time of significant uncertainty,” said Kentucky Director of Athletics Mitch Barnhart, who worked with Morriss during the 2002 season. “He was both liked and respected by the players, who responded to his fair, no-nonsense approach with their best efforts. His six years at UK feature some of the best players and most exciting moments in our history. He will be deeply missed and our condolences are with (wife) Jackie, their children, family and friends.”

Following his time at UK, Morriss would go on to lead the football program at Baylor University from 2003 to 2007 before finishing his head coaching career at Texas A&M Commerce.

The Texas native played offensive linemen for Texas Christian University and spent 15 seasons in the NFL with the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles.

Morriss was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2017. He passed away at the age of 71.