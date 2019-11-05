Bryant-Denny gates to open at 11:30 a.m. Saturday due to heightened security

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 10: U.S. President Donald Trump is presented with a team jersey while honoring the 2017 NCAA Football National Champion Alabama Crimson Tide during an event at the White House, on April 10, 2018 in Washington, DC. Alabama beat the Clemson Tigers 35-31 to capture the championship. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WKRG) — Bryant-Denny Stadium’s gates will be opening earlier than usual Saturday when the Crimson Tide hosts the LSU Tigers.

The game is set to kick off at 2:30 p.m. but according to University of Alabama Athletics, due to heightened security measures, the gates will be opening three hours prior to kickoff at 11:30 a.m.

This change comes after it was reported that President Donald Trump will be attending the game. ESPN’s College Gameday will be on campus Saturday morning as well.

UA Athletics is encouraging fans to arrive to the stadium as early as possible. Concession stands will also be opening at 11:30 a.m. Fans who don’t want to miss the Walk of Champions will not have to worry as it will be displayed on the video boards inside Bryant-Denny.

The game features the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the country and can be seen at 2:30 p.m. Saturday here on WKRG News 5.

LATEST STORIES: