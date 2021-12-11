Alabama’s Bryce Young wins Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates after defeating Auburn during the fourth overtime of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. Alabama won 24-22. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

NEW YORK (WIAT) — With only one season as Alabama’s starting quarterback under his belt, Bryce Young can now add another title to the list: Heisman Trophy winner.

Saturday night, Young received one of college football’s most prestigious awards during a ceremony in New York City, where he beat out several of the best college football players in the country for the award, including Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan), Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh), and C.J. Stroud (Ohio State).

Young becomes the second Alabama player in a row to win the Heisman. Receiver DeVonta Smith won the award last year while quarterback Mac Jones was nominated. Only two other Alabama players have taken home college football’s most coveted award: Mark Ingram in 2009 and Derrick Henry in 2015.

The award comes after an explosive regular season for the 20-year-old Southern California native. Before this year, Young was Jones’ backup, playing in only nine games and throwing for 156 yards and one touchdown. In the game against Arkansas, Young threw for over 559 yards, breaking the school record for most passing yards in a game previously set by Scott Hunter in the 1969 Iron Bowl.

This season, Young has thrown for 4,322 yards and 43 touchdowns with only four interceptions.

The Crimson Tide will be playing the Cincinnati Bearcats on Dec. 31 in the semifinal game of the College Football Playoff.