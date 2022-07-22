MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of Alabama was selected to win the 2022 Southeastern Conference Championship and placed a league-high 19 athletes on each of the three Preseason All-SEC teams, according to a media poll released by the SEC following media days. The Auburn Tigers were picked to finish last in the SEC West standings.

The Crimson Tide has been predicted to win the conference for seven straight years, while earning the pre-season honor in 11 of the last 13 seasons. Of the six seasons prior, Alabama won the conference championship on four occasions — 2016, 2018, 2020 and in 2021 over the Bulldogs.

Alabama received an “overwhelming” 158 first-place votes, while the reigning national champion Georgia Bulldogs received just 18 votes. The University of South Carolina received three votes while Texas A&M and Vanderbilt each earned one vote to win the conference.

Alabama picked up all but four first-place votes to win the SEC West.

Here is the predicted order of finish for the SEC East and West, ( ) denotes first place votes:

East

Georgia (172) — 1,254 Kentucky (4) — 932 Tennessee (1) — 929 Florida — 712 South Carolina (3) — 662 Missouri — 383 Vanderbilt (1) — 196

West

Alabama (177) — 1,262 Texas A&M (3) — 968 Arkansas (1) — 844 Ole Miss — 675 LSU — 591 Mississippi State — 390 Auburn — 338

Of the 19 athletes predicted to earn an All-SEC first, second or third team honor, 10 were selected to first-team including four a piece on offense and defense and two special teams players. Alabama received four second-team honors and five third-team. Georgia Tech running back transfer Jahmyr Gibbs received first-team votes for running back and “AP” which is an all-purpose back including kick and punt returns.

First Team

QB – Bryce Young

RB – Jahmyr Gibbs

WR – Jermaine Burton

OL – Emil Ekiyor Jr.

LB – Will Anderson Jr.

LB – Henry To’oTo’o

DB – Jordan Battle

DB – Eli Ricks

PK – Will Reichard

AP – Jahmyr Gibbs

Second Team

TE – Cameron Latu

OL – Javion Cohen

DL – DJ Dale

LB – Dallas Turner

Third Team

OL – Tyler Steen

OL – Kendall Randolph

DL – Justin Eboigbe

DB – Kool-Aid McKinstry

DB – Malachi Moore

RS – JoJo Earle

Jahmyr Gibbs, Jermaine Burton, Eli Ricks and Tyler Steen all transferred to the Crimson Tide in the offseason. Alabama begins the 2022 season against Utah State at 6:30 p.m. CT on September 3 in Bryant-Denny Stadium on SEC Network. The Crimson Tide kicks off the season in Tuscaloosa for the first time since the 2011 season.