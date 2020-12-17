Alabama Football’s Nick Saban speaks ahead of SEC Championship game against Florida

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama head football coach Nick Saban is expected to address media Thursday afternoon ahead of Saturday’s SEC Championship game.
The Alabama Crimson Tide will play the Florida Gators in the title game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Saban spoke Thursday from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. CT, followed by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.
Kickoff is Saturday at 7 p.m. CT.
LATEST STORIES
- Traveling for Christmas? These states require a COVID-19 test before entering
- NFL considering filling Super Bowl seats with vaccinated health care workers
- Mobile Fire-Rescue responds to ‘big fire’ in midtown
- Bay Minette officers find stolen guns, marijuana during traffic stop; two men arrested
- PPD Chief Tommi Lyter says residents are in good in hands after upcoming retirement