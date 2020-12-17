Alabama Football’s Nick Saban speaks ahead of SEC Championship game against Florida

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama head football coach Nick Saban is expected to address media Thursday afternoon ahead of Saturday’s SEC Championship game.

The Alabama Crimson Tide will play the Florida Gators in the title game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Saban spoke Thursday from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. CT, followed by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

Kickoff is Saturday at 7 p.m. CT.

