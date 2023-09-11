(WHNT) — The third AP Top 25 Poll has been released, and after a 34-24 loss to Texas Saturday night, the Alabama Crimson Tide fell in the rankings.

Alabama fell from No. 3 to No. 10 in the latest AP Top 25 poll with Texas moving up from No. 11 to No. 4 after the road win.

Other notable changes in the poll include Tennessee sliding back two spots from No. 9 to No. 11, Colorado jumped four spots from No. 22 to No. 18 and Ole Miss moved up to No. 17 from No. 20.

The entire Week 3 AP Top 25 Poll can be found below:

Georgia Michigan Florida State Texas USC Ohio State Penn State Washington Notre Dame Alabama Tennessee Utah Oregon LSU Kansas State Oregon State Ole Miss Colorado Oklahoma North Carolina Duke Miami Washington State UCLA Iowa

Miami, Washington State and UCLA joined the AP Top 25. Meanwhile, Clemson, Tulane and Texas A&M all fell out of the Top 25.

Auburn remains unranked after picking up a 14-10 on the road at California. The Tigers did not receive any votes to be ranked after receiving 3 votes last week. Auburn will take on Samford on Saturday.

Alabama will look to get back into the win column as the Crimson Tide head on the road to take on South Florida on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.