Alabama and Louisiana governors make bet on ALA, LSU football game

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards issued a friendly wager with Alabama Governor on tomorrow’s big game against the Alabama Crimson Tide and the LSU Tigers.

Edwards says he’s willing to put up some fresh, delicious Louisiana seafood from Tony’s Seafood in Baton Rouge if LSU loses.

Ivey raised the bet saying she will send a basket of Priesters Pecans from Fort Deposit, Alabama. She added that she doesn’t believe she will need to send them and ended the video with a “Roll Tide”

The football game kicks off on CBS Saturday, November 8, 2019 at 2:30

