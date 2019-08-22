Skip to content
WKRG News 5
Mobile/Downtown
91°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Mobile County
Baldwin County
Northwest Florida
State / Regional
National
International
Crime
Politics
Your Local Election HQ
Washington-DC
Viral News
Celebrating Mel Showers
Newsfeed Now
Traffic
Back to School
Top Stories
Democrats see opening on economy, resist cheering recession
Deputies: Florida man forced child to sit on toilet for 5 hours, spanked him with plastic spoon
Midway firefighter arrested for leaving the scene of a deadly accident
TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned car in Pensacola
Weather
Interactive Radar
Radar Center
Extended Forecast
Weather Education
Color The Weather
ALFA Weather Cameras
Tides and Marine
Pensacola International Airport Travelcast Live Camera
Hurricane – Tropics
Sports
Sports Overtime
Friday Night Football Fever
Player of the Week
Play of the Week
Pep Rally of the Week
Fan Cam
College Football
Professional
Geaux Black and Gold
Top Stories
Hendricks, Cubs edge Giants 1-0 for 5th straight win
Top Stories
Mississippi State names Tommy Stevens its starting QB
Trump awarding Medal of Freedom to NBA star Bob Cousy
Nats OF Parra on All Time BayBears Team
Holt, Red Sox top Royals 5-4 in 10th to cap suspended game
Fix This House
Roto Rooter Fix This House
Special Reports
RESCAN YOUR TV ON OR AFTER SEPT. 6
Keep WKRG
Keep WFNA
Celebrating July 4th Safety
Motorcycle Safety
Toll Bridge Controversy
Community
Community Calendar
Smiles Behind The Shield
5 Things You Need To Know
What’s Working
Drexel on the Road
The Doctor Is In
Golden Apple
Cooking with John
Faith Time
Pet of the Week
Biker Dad
Gulf Coast CW
Right This Minute
Dish Nation
Top Stories
Seinfeld Prize Pack Giveaway
Top Stories
Seinfeld is Heading to GCCW!
Top Stories
Catch a FREE Hill-Kelly Movie in the Park Friday Night!
Two Sentence Horror Stories: Series Premiere THURSDAY on GCCW
GCCW Back-To-School Tips with Tori B.
Get ready to hit the ground running with the series premiere of #Bulletproof
Watch Now
Watch Live: WKRG Newscasts
Watch Live: Event Coverage
Watch Now: CBS Shows
More
Contact Us
TV Schedule
Meet the Team
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
SEC Football
Clemson starts college football season #1
SEC Schedule
Don't Miss
Survey: 45 percent of Americans wear underwear for 2 days or longer
Trending Stories
Midway firefighter arrested for leaving the scene of a deadly accident
Spanish Fort student arrested for making a terrorist threat
Man arrested for robbing woman at gunpoint in Mobile
Head-on crash closes Highway 90 in Baldwin County
Arrest in West Mobile carjacking