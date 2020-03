JACKSONVILLE, FL – MARCH 19: Mississippi Rebels and Xavier Musketeers players run by the logo at mid-court during the second round of the 2015 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena on March 19, 2015 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The SEC has cancelled the remainder of their conference tournament in Nashville due to the coronavirus.

ALERT: Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference today announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) March 12, 2020

The conference says Kentucky, the regular season champions, will receive the SEC automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Other conference tournaments canceled:

Atlantic Coast Conference

Big 10 Conference