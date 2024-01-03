SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) – The accolades continue to mount for Saraland star Ryan Williams. The 5-star wide receiver was named the 2023-24 Alabama Gatorade Player of the Year. It is the second consecutive season he’s captured the title.

Williams once again dominated on the gridiron leading the Spartans back to the Class 6A state championship game. The Alabama commit caught 72 passes for 1,324 yards (18.4 avg. per reception). He lit up the scoreboard in a variety of ways recording 19 touchdowns receptions, seven rushing, a punt return, kickoff return and threw a touchdown pass.

Murphy head coach Justin Hannah, who was an All-American at Tuskegee, was quoted in Gatorade’s official release.

“Ryan Williams is beyond electric and will have a great future,” Hannah said of Williams’ latest honor. “He can score at any moment.”

The Gatorade Player of the Year honors the nation’s most elite student-athletes who display excellence in their sport, academics and character. Williams holds a 3.47 GPA and serves as a member on the Saraland High student council.

In December, Williams reclassified to the Class of 2024 and says he will sign with the Tide on February 9th, which also marks his 17th birthday. The 6-foot-1, 175-pound star is the nation’s No. 3 WR prospect, according to 24/7 Sports rankings.

This is the latest in a slew of awards for Williams, who is the state’s reigning Mr. Football Award winner. Williams was also named the 2023 MaxPreps Alabama Football Player of the Year. He was also named the MVP of the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game.

In addition to a busy awards season, Williams has also displayed his talents in premiere all-star showcase games. Williams played in the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando. He caught the game’s first touchdown pass and completed a pass on a two-point conversion leading Team Ice to a 39-9 win.