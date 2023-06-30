SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Saraland High School’s Morgan Davis picked up one last statewide honor before heading to the University of Kentucky. The future Wildcat was named Alabama’s Gatorade Athlete of the Year for Track and Field.

Davis turned in one of the more impressive senior seasons in state history. She set two state records and won four individual championships at the state meet this spring.

She took home a Blue Map in the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, long jump and high jump. She ranks top five in the nation for both field events.

Davis was just as successful in the classroom, graduating with a 3.9 GPA. Next up, she is a finalist for National Gatorade Athlete of the Year for track and field.

Four Mobile-area high school stars have earned Alabama Gatorade Player of the Year honors, in their respective sport, for the 2022-2023 school year.

In addition to Davis, fellow Saraland star Ryan Williams and 2022 Mr. Football Award winner was the Alabama Gatorade Athlete of the Year for football. Baker’s Labaron Philon won the award for basketball and McGill-Toolen’s Anna Grace Sparks took home the honor for volleyball.

Williams helped lead Saraland to the school’s first Class 6A State Championship. The sophomore star had four touchdowns in the title game against Mountain Brook and took home MVP honors. The Class of 2025, five-star Alabama commit posted a prolific sophomore season with 42 total touchdowns and 2,700 total yards. Williams accounted for 1,641 receiving yards with 24 touchdowns as well as 700 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.

Philon, who recently announced he’s transferring to Link Academy in Missouri for his senior season, averaged 35 points as a junior and finished the year with more than 1,000 points. Philon was the 2023 Mr. Basketball Award winner.

Sparks was the Class 7A MVP after leading the Yellow Jackets to a state title. She posted 576 kills, 314 digs, 39 blocks and 41 aces. She was the seventh McGill-Toolen player to be selected as the Gatorade volleyball State Player of the Year.