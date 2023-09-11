MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Saraland defensive lineman Antonio Coleman announced his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Monday night, via Twitter.

Coleman is the sixth player to commit to the Tide’s 2025 class. He joins Spartan teammate and 2022 Alabama Mr. Football winner Ryan Williams, the nation’s top receiver for the ’25 class.

The four-star prospect visited Tuscaloosa over the weekend for the Tide’s game against Texas. Alabama fell to the Longhorns, 34-24.

Coleman is the No. 213 player in the 2025 class according to the 247Sports Composite, and he’s slated as the 25th best defensive lineman prospect in the country.

With the addition of Coleman, Alabama now holds the No. 2 class in the country for 2025.

Saraland, the reigning Class 6A State Champs, are 2-0 this season. The Spartans travel to Spanish Fort for a critical Region 1 matchup Friday.