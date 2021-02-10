Sarah Thomas interviewed on ‘CBS This Morning’

(CBS Newspath) — Sarah Thomas made history on Sunday as the first woman to ever referee a Super Bowl game.  This is not the first time she’s broken barriers in the male-dominated sport. In 2015, she became the NFL’s first full-time female referee and was the first woman to officiate a playoff game in 2019.

In an interview with CBS This Morning, Sarah Thomas is asked the following:

1. What was it like being there on the field as the first woman to *ever* officiate a Super Bowl?

2. We have a selfie your son took with you on the field. What did your family think of this moment?

3. For many years, you worked as both a ref and a pharmaceutical sales representative. talk about the decision you made to referee full-time.

4. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers also had two women coaches be the first to win a super bowl. what was it like to share this moment with them? were you ever treated differently on the field or behind the scenes because you are a woman?

5. The NFL is still very much a male-dominated league, do you feel empowered to speak up about issues you may have faced as a woman?

