Saints Stallworth ready for season, whenever it might be

The Saints Taylor Stallworth is entering his second year in the NFL

Mobile’s Taylor Stallworth, a defensive lineman for the New Orleans Saints, like most NFL players, is unsure if there will be a 2020 season.

“I don’t know when we are going to start back, I don’t know, months from now, a year from now,” said Stallworth. “Whenever we do start back I am going to make sure that I go day by day, do the things I need to do so I can be prepared for when that day comes.”

Stallworth is sitting out the COVID-19 pandemic at his girlfriend’s house in Maryland. he says he will be watching the NFL Draft next week. Stallworth played college ball at South Carolina and went undrafted in 2018.

“I knew that God had my back and there was a path for me somewhere,” he said. “Out of nowhere New Orleans called, which was a team I did not talk to during the process, and they picked me up.”

Last season was a roller coaster ride for Stallworth who spent much of the season on the Saints practice squad.

“That was my fault. That was on me. I learned from it. That was a lesson learned.”

Stallworth says he used his time on the practice squad to better himself as a player.

“Every single day in the meeting room, in practice, watching film, I did whatever it took to get better,” Stallworth said. “I was still talking to the vets, still trying to learn different things while going against my offense. Even though I couldn’t play in the game I treated every single day like it was a game, my last. That is something that I truly needed and that was something that made me, honestly a mature player.”

Stallworth was activated to the Saints roster and played extensively in the saints final regular season games and playoff loss to Minnesota. He says he has his sights set on two regular season games upcoming against Tampa Bay. He’s looking forward to trying to sack Tom Brady, a legend he’s never gone up against.

“It’s going to be special,” Stallworth said. “I have a Hall of Fame quarterback on my team that will be playing against another Hall of Fame quarterback. The whole moment is going to be special overall.”