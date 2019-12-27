Saints reflect back on Panthers game and how Carolina has changed since week 12

The Carolina Panthers have faced drastic changes since the New Orleans Saints faced them in week 12, most notably being that their head coach Ron Rivera was fired after nearly 9 years.

The Panthers dropped from the 27th rushing defense in the league in the beginning of November, to second to last giving up 145.4 rushing yards per game.

With Panthers linebacker Luke Keuchly and defensive tackle Gerald McCoy still affecting the quarterback, Drew Brees spoke about why they are still a dangerous team despite their current 7 game losing streak.

