Saints HOF Induction Luncheon honors Evans, Harper & Garcia set for Nov 5

Following a one-year hiatus, the 32nd Annual Saints Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon is now set for Friday, November 5 at noon at the Jefferson-Orleans North, 2600 Edenborn Ave. in Metairie.

Super Bowl XLIV era stars Jahri Evans and Roman Harper are set for induction while long-time New Orleans Saints radio broadcaster Marco Garcia, who started the team broadcasts in Spanish, will receive the Joe Gemelli Fleur de Lis award.

The trio were chosen by the Saints Hall of Fame Media Selection Committee in 2020 but the induction was delayed by the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tickets are $500 for a table of 10 or $50 per person.

To reserve your spot, send your check, made out to Saints Hall of Fame, to P.O. Box 640394, Kenner, LA 70064-0394 or call (504) 491-2192 or email saintshalloffame@yahoo.com.

