Saints’ Demario Davis thinks NFL owes Colin Kaepernick an apology

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) -- Instead of taking your Dad to the "Ole Ball Game" for Father's Day, you can take him to Blue Wahoos Stadium for Movie Night and Fireworks. The Father’s Day Movie & Fireworks Night takes place Saturday, June 20. The movie, "Field of Dreams" will be showing. Gates will open to the general public at 6 p.m., and the movie will start at 7 p.m. General admission tickets are $5.

