MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – With temperatures near 90 degrees in New Orleans, the Saints cooled off with snow cones on Saturday.

When practice gets hot, the #Saints get snoballs ❄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/gbEwKygEfC — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 3, 2019

Former Murphy Panther star Taylor Stallworth can be seen in the video enjoying a frozen treat.

The Saints have been in training camp for a week now. New Orleans will take on the Minnesota Vikings August 9th in their first preseason game.