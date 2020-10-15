Saban is ‘doing fine’ one day after testing positive for COVID-19

FILE – In this Sept. 28. 2019, file photo, Alabama coach Nick Saban leads the team onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The Alabama football team released an emotional video Thursday, June 25, 2020, speaking out against racism and ending with the message that “all lives can’t matter until Black lives matter.” Saban and many prominent players, both Black and white, appear in the video that was written by Alabama left tackle Alex Leatherwood. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama head coach Nick Saban is “doing fine” after he tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday afternoon.

Saban was diagnosed with the virus along with Athletic Director Greg Byrne.

The head coach was evaluated Thursday by the team’s physician. Saban is said to still be asymptomatic and is continuing to self-isolate. He will be reevaluated daily.

Saban says he is still going to work ahead of Saturday’s game against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs (3-0) with Offensive Coordinator Steve Sarkisian handling operations at the Crimson Tide’s facility.

No. 2 Alabama (3-0) takes on the Bulldogs at 7 p.m. right here on CBS 42.

