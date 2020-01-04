Running with Robby: Catching up with Shawfin Bertagnolli

Shawfin has run the Mobile marathon every year since the race started.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – “I started out as a long jumper, but I wasn’t very good so they told me to go run,” joked Shawfin Bertagnolli.

Bertagnolli is a local runner that has run the Mobile Marathon each year the race has been held. She said she remembers being surprised by the elevation of the course the first time she ran the race.

RELATED: Running with Robby: 82-year-old marathon runner inspires next generation

“The back half is really hilly,” said Bertagnolli. “I remember thinking – Oh gosh all these hills!”

She’s run over 50 marathons, and always loves being able to run here in the Port City.

“It’s so nice, you don’t have to worry about driving to a different place. For a marathon you want to keep your food intake and hydration in check and this is a good way of doing that,” said Bertagnolli.

Bertagnolli encourages everyone to come out to the race this year, whether you’re running or just want to cheer on the participants.

The Mobile Marathon will be held Sunday, January 12th.

RELATED: Running With Robby: Breaking down the Mobile Marathon course