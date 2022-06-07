PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola’s Roy Jones Jr. will be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame later this week in upstate New York.

Roy, who enters the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility, was named Fighter of the Decade for the 1990’s by the Boxing Writers Association of America. He won world championships in four weight classes while spending a large portion of his career as the top pound-for-pound fighter in the sport.

Jones told WKRG News 5 Sports Tuesday night, “being inducted is awesome, it’s a big honor and I am looking forward to the big event this weekend!”

Roy is currently training young boxers in his hometown of Pensacola. Roy’s first championship victory came in May 1993, he holds a career record of 66-9 with 47 wins by knockout. The induction will take place Canastota, NY Sunday, June 12.