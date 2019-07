ROBERTSDALE, Ala (WKRG) – Robertsdale native and cowboy Kyle Irwin has a lot of reasons to be excited this week after competing in the Calgary Stampede Rodeo. Irwin is a professional steer wrestler and walked away with a $100,000 check Sunday.

Irwin was awarded the large check and title Sunday when he recorded the top time of 3.8 seconds.

The rodeo took place in Canada and we’re told the top winners were all from the south, including Robertsdale’s own Kyle Irwin.