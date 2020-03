SANTA MONICA, CA – JULY 19: Wrestler Roman Reigns attends the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports 2018 at Barker Hangar on July 19, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Reigns is from Pensacola and is a leukemia survivor.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – According to multiple reports, Roman Reigns will not participate in this year’s Wrestlemania.

Reigns was scheduled to wrestle Goldberg for the WWE Universal Title. The WWE recently changed this year’s Wrestlemania to a 2-day television only event because of the coronavirus. The WWE has been filming new episodes out of its training facility in Florida with no fans in attendance for the last few weeks.

