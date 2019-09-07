REPORTS: Julio Jones agrees to $66 million contract extension

The reported contract extension is worth $66 million over three years.

ATLANTA, GA – DECEMBER 16: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons is tackled by Haason Reddick #43 of the Arizona Cardinals after this reception at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 16, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – According to multiple reports, the Atlanta Falcons have made Julio Jones the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.

Reports suggest Jones and the Falcons have agreed to a three year, $66 million contract extension.

The Foley native would be set to make $22 million per year under the new contract. New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas signed a contract worth nearly $100 million this offseason. His deal is spread over five years, with an annual value of about $19 million per season.

Jones and the Atlanta Falcons are set to take on the Minnesota Vikings tomorrow.

