REPORTS: Julio Jones agrees to $66 million contract extension

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – According to multiple reports, the Atlanta Falcons have made Julio Jones the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.
Reports suggest Jones and the Falcons have agreed to a three year, $66 million contract extension.
The Foley native would be set to make $22 million per year under the new contract. New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas signed a contract worth nearly $100 million this offseason. His deal is spread over five years, with an annual value of about $19 million per season.
Jones and the Atlanta Falcons are set to take on the Minnesota Vikings tomorrow.