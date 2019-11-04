Report: University of Alabama prepping for Trump visit during LSU game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WKRG) – Sports Illustrated’s Bama Central blog reports that President Trump will attend the game this weekend between #1 LSU and #2 Alabama.

SI reports that the University is preparing campus for the visit.

