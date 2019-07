TORONTO, ONTARIO – JUNE 10: DeMarcus Cousins #0 of the Golden State Warriors reacts in the fourth quarter against the Toronto Raptors during Game Five of the 2019 NBA Finals at Scotiabank Arena on June 10, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Cousins signed a one-year deal worth $5,337,000 with the Warriors last summer.

MOBILE, Ala. (WRKG) – DeMarcus Cousins was once considered one of the most dominant big men in the NBA.

Now, coming off two seasons where he missed significant time due to injury, Cousins reportedly has no free agent market.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that free agent interest in Cousins is low.

"There is not a market for him."



—@wojespn on DeMarcus Cousins' free agency prospects pic.twitter.com/Ut7QVMilXQ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 2, 2019

Cousins averaged 16.3 points and 8.2 rebounds per game last season in Golden State.