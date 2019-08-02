REPORT: Falcons want to make Julio Jones highest paid wide receiver

Sports

Michael Thomas is currently the highest paid receiver. Recently agreed to 5-year, $100 million deal with the Saints.

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Falcons Eagles Football

Atlanta Falcons’ Julio Jones in action prior to an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Philadelphia. Philadelphia won 15-10. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Julio Jones may be in line for a $100 million pay day.

The New Orleans Saints and wide receiver Michael Thomas recently agreed to a 5-year, $100 million contract. The deal made Thomas the highest paid receiver in the NFL.

On Thursday, Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff told NFL Network he believes Jones should be the highest paid receiver in the league.

Dimitroff  also told NFL Network that the team wants Jones to play his entire career with the Falcons. The general manager also said he’s not worried about getting this deal done, saying there’s no rush.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories