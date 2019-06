FILE – In this Nov. 26, 2017, file photo, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones walks off the field after an NFL football game between the Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in Atlanta. A person familiar with the discussions says the Atlanta Falcons won’t renegotiate Julio Jones’ contract this season, casting doubts on whether […]

Jones is set to make $9,600,000 in 2019 and $11,426,000 in 2020.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Julio Jones currently has two years left on his contract.

According to a report from ESPN though, the Atlanta Falcons are ‘confident’ they can agree to terms on a long-term deal with the wide receiver.

Sources with the Atlanta Falcons are confident that they will agree to a long term contract extension with Julio Jones before training camp. Jones has 2 years remaining on his current contract. — Dianna (@diannaESPN) June 18, 2019

Jones had 1,677 receiving yards last year with Atlanta and scored eight touchdowns.